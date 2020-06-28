All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
5964 West Golden Lane
5964 West Golden Lane

5964 West Golden Lane
Location

5964 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL- $300 off 1st months rent with lease signed by Aug 28th.

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Glendale! With 1,026 square feet, this home does a lot with the space giving you plenty to work with. A galley kitchen with all major appliances included. Stacked washer and dryer included, 3/4 bathroom downstairs, and a nice size community pool! This home is super cozy and inviting.

One small pet allowed. Rent includes front landscaping.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5964 West Golden Lane have any available units?
5964 West Golden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5964 West Golden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5964 West Golden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5964 West Golden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5964 West Golden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5964 West Golden Lane offer parking?
No, 5964 West Golden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5964 West Golden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5964 West Golden Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5964 West Golden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5964 West Golden Lane has a pool.
Does 5964 West Golden Lane have accessible units?
No, 5964 West Golden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5964 West Golden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5964 West Golden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5964 West Golden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5964 West Golden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
