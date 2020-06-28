5964 West Golden Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL- $300 off 1st months rent with lease signed by Aug 28th.



Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Glendale! With 1,026 square feet, this home does a lot with the space giving you plenty to work with. A galley kitchen with all major appliances included. Stacked washer and dryer included, 3/4 bathroom downstairs, and a nice size community pool! This home is super cozy and inviting.



One small pet allowed. Rent includes front landscaping.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.