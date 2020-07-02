All apartments in Glendale
5942 W Myrtle Ave

5942 West Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5942 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful bungalow style home located in the Floralcroft Historic District and just down the street from the popular Catlin Court historic district. Recent renovations include new roof, new garage door, new windows, block fence and new gates. Home has also been painted inside and out this week. Many of the original features remain and make this a charming home. 2 bedrooms and a den which can easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. Within walking distance to Downtown Glendale and bus stops, this cozy home is the perfect first home. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a hard to find, move in ready historic home!

(RLNE4485282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5942 W Myrtle Ave have any available units?
5942 W Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5942 W Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 5942 W Myrtle Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5942 W Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5942 W Myrtle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 W Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5942 W Myrtle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5942 W Myrtle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5942 W Myrtle Ave offers parking.
Does 5942 W Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5942 W Myrtle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 W Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 5942 W Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5942 W Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 5942 W Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 W Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5942 W Myrtle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

