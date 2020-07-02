5942 W Myrtle Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful bungalow style home located in the Floralcroft Historic District and just down the street from the popular Catlin Court historic district. Recent renovations include new roof, new garage door, new windows, block fence and new gates. Home has also been painted inside and out this week. Many of the original features remain and make this a charming home. 2 bedrooms and a den which can easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. Within walking distance to Downtown Glendale and bus stops, this cozy home is the perfect first home. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a hard to find, move in ready historic home!



(RLNE4485282)