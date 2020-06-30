5921 W. Hearn Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Glendale home Ready for immediate move in. Home offers ceiling fans, large closets, interior washer and dryer hookups. The real gem of this home is the beautiful lagoon play pool in the backyard (pool service included). Great location off of 59th and Thunderbird. Pets considered with owner's prior approval. View this home today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787



$50 application per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.