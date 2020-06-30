All apartments in Glendale
5921 W. Hearn Rd.

5921 West Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Location

5921 West Hearn Road, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Glendale home Ready for immediate move in. Home offers ceiling fans, large closets, interior washer and dryer hookups. The real gem of this home is the beautiful lagoon play pool in the backyard (pool service included). Great location off of 59th and Thunderbird. Pets considered with owner's prior approval. View this home today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 W. Hearn Rd. have any available units?
5921 W. Hearn Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 W. Hearn Rd. have?
Some of 5921 W. Hearn Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 W. Hearn Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5921 W. Hearn Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 W. Hearn Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 W. Hearn Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 5921 W. Hearn Rd. offer parking?
No, 5921 W. Hearn Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5921 W. Hearn Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 W. Hearn Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 W. Hearn Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 5921 W. Hearn Rd. has a pool.
Does 5921 W. Hearn Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5921 W. Hearn Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 W. Hearn Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 W. Hearn Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

