All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5917 West Orange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5917 West Orange Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5917 West Orange Drive

5917 West Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5917 West Orange Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming remodeled 3 bedroom home with newer black kitchen appliances and granite counter/breakfast bar. Wood laminate in living room, tile throughout other living areas and carpet in all bedrooms. Low maintenance landscaped front yard and large backyard with covered patio and pool, perfect for entertaining! General pool cleaning/maintenance is INCLUDED!!! This house located at 5917 W Orange Dr in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 West Orange Drive have any available units?
5917 West Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5917 West Orange Drive have?
Some of 5917 West Orange Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 West Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5917 West Orange Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 West Orange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5917 West Orange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5917 West Orange Drive offer parking?
No, 5917 West Orange Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5917 West Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 West Orange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 West Orange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5917 West Orange Drive has a pool.
Does 5917 West Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 5917 West Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 West Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5917 West Orange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College