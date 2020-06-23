5917 West Orange Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming remodeled 3 bedroom home with newer black kitchen appliances and granite counter/breakfast bar. Wood laminate in living room, tile throughout other living areas and carpet in all bedrooms. Low maintenance landscaped front yard and large backyard with covered patio and pool, perfect for entertaining! General pool cleaning/maintenance is INCLUDED!!! This house located at 5917 W Orange Dr in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.