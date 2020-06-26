All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
5903 W GOLDEN LN
5903 W GOLDEN LN

5903 West Golden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5903 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

Well maintained community with lush green landscaping and mature shade trees. Close to everything Glendale Community College, Saguaro Ranch Park, Glendale Public Library.

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

Security deposit is the equivalent of 1 month's rent. Move in costs consist of first month and security deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 W GOLDEN LN have any available units?
5903 W GOLDEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5903 W GOLDEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
5903 W GOLDEN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 W GOLDEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 5903 W GOLDEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5903 W GOLDEN LN offer parking?
No, 5903 W GOLDEN LN does not offer parking.
Does 5903 W GOLDEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 W GOLDEN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 W GOLDEN LN have a pool?
No, 5903 W GOLDEN LN does not have a pool.
Does 5903 W GOLDEN LN have accessible units?
No, 5903 W GOLDEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 W GOLDEN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5903 W GOLDEN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5903 W GOLDEN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5903 W GOLDEN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
