5872 W COCHISE Drive

This Home Is Fully Furnished and Can Be Rented For As Little As 3 Months Or as a Yearly Rental. Furniture Can Be Removed For Long Term Renter. Very Little Landscaping To Care For And A Private Pool. All the Luxury Of A 5 Star Hotel. All Appliances Included. Master Bedroom Features Private Exit to Patio. Master Bath Gives You A Separate Tub and Shower and Large Walk In Closet.Two Car Garage for Extra Storage and Walking Distance To Restaurants and Shopping.Can Be A Short Term Rental Or Long Term Rental. Call For More Details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
