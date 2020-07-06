5872 W COCHISE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Home Is Fully Furnished and Can Be Rented For As Little As 3 Months Or as a Yearly Rental. Furniture Can Be Removed For Long Term Renter. Very Little Landscaping To Care For And A Private Pool. All the Luxury Of A 5 Star Hotel. All Appliances Included. Master Bedroom Features Private Exit to Patio. Master Bath Gives You A Separate Tub and Shower and Large Walk In Closet.Two Car Garage for Extra Storage and Walking Distance To Restaurants and Shopping.Can Be A Short Term Rental Or Long Term Rental. Call For More Details.