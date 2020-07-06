All apartments in Glendale
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:11 PM

5872 W COCHISE Drive

5872 West Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5872 West Cochise Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Home Is Fully Furnished and Can Be Rented For As Little As 3 Months Or as a Yearly Rental. Furniture Can Be Removed For Long Term Renter. Very Little Landscaping To Care For And A Private Pool. All the Luxury Of A 5 Star Hotel. All Appliances Included. Master Bedroom Features Private Exit to Patio. Master Bath Gives You A Separate Tub and Shower and Large Walk In Closet.Two Car Garage for Extra Storage and Walking Distance To Restaurants and Shopping.Can Be A Short Term Rental Or Long Term Rental. Call For More Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5872 W COCHISE Drive have any available units?
5872 W COCHISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5872 W COCHISE Drive have?
Some of 5872 W COCHISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5872 W COCHISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5872 W COCHISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 W COCHISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5872 W COCHISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5872 W COCHISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5872 W COCHISE Drive offers parking.
Does 5872 W COCHISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5872 W COCHISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 W COCHISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5872 W COCHISE Drive has a pool.
Does 5872 W COCHISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5872 W COCHISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 W COCHISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5872 W COCHISE Drive has units with dishwashers.

