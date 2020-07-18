All apartments in Glendale
5815 W Evans Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

5815 W Evans Drive

5815 West Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5815 West Evans Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 5815 W. Evans Dr Glendale , Az. 85306 this nicely renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. This home is loaded with upgrades throughout; SS appliances, granite counters, remodeled baths, all rooms have ceiling fans. this home is available now. Dogs are accepted with a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit. Plus a $200.00 refundable cleaning deposit.The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,600 + 4% Tax/ $1,600 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 W Evans Drive have any available units?
5815 W Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 W Evans Drive have?
Some of 5815 W Evans Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 W Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5815 W Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 W Evans Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 W Evans Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5815 W Evans Drive offer parking?
No, 5815 W Evans Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5815 W Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 W Evans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 W Evans Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5815 W Evans Drive has a pool.
Does 5815 W Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 5815 W Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 W Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 W Evans Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
