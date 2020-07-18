5815 W Evans Drive

Amenities

Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 5815 W. Evans Dr Glendale , Az. 85306 this nicely renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. This home is loaded with upgrades throughout; SS appliances, granite counters, remodeled baths, all rooms have ceiling fans. this home is available now. Dogs are accepted with a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit. Plus a $200.00 refundable cleaning deposit.The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,600 + 4% Tax/ $1,600 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).