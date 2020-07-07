5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One of a kind! You wont find anything like this! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, located in the well established neighborhood of Sunburst Farms, Rests on a HUGE lot with RV parking big enough for 2 RV's or Boats! Bring all your toys! There is no association and a bonus workshop/Garage in the back! The inside of this almost 2,000 square foot home has been freshly painted, boasts newer tile throughout common areas, brand new carpet in the living room and freshly cleaned carpets in the bedrooms. Schools, shopping, and restaurants all close by!