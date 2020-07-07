All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue

5743 West Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5743 West Monte Cristo Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85306
Bell-Greenway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of a kind! You wont find anything like this! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, located in the well established neighborhood of Sunburst Farms, Rests on a HUGE lot with RV parking big enough for 2 RV's or Boats! Bring all your toys! There is no association and a bonus workshop/Garage in the back! The inside of this almost 2,000 square foot home has been freshly painted, boasts newer tile throughout common areas, brand new carpet in the living room and freshly cleaned carpets in the bedrooms. Schools, shopping, and restaurants all close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have any available units?
5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have?
Some of 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have a pool?
No, 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5743 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College