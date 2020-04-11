5718 Pasadena Ave

Amenities

parking bbq/grill

WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City. Close to Avi Resort and Casino, Colorado River, Laughlin, Lake Mohave, and Oatman. RV Parking. No Garage Access. All utilities provided, Basic Cable upon request. Utility Cap (Electric/Gas/Water) $150.



$1350 Monthly Rent

$1350 Security Deposit

$150 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee



NON SMOKING



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4449156)