5718 Pasadena Ave
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

5718 Pasadena Ave

5718 West Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5718 West Pasadena Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City. Close to Avi Resort and Casino, Colorado River, Laughlin, Lake Mohave, and Oatman. RV Parking. No Garage Access. All utilities provided, Basic Cable upon request. Utility Cap (Electric/Gas/Water) $150.

$1350 Monthly Rent
$1350 Security Deposit
$150 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

NON SMOKING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4449156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have any available units?
5718 Pasadena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5718 Pasadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Pasadena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Pasadena Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Pasadena Ave offers parking.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have a pool?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Pasadena Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Pasadena Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
