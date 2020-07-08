All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5615 W LIBBY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5615 W LIBBY Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

5615 W LIBBY Street

5615 West Libby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5615 West Libby Street, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO LONGER AVAILABLE. AN APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED.........A MUST SEE!! Stop by today. Located in a beautifully kept neighborhood. Near Loop 101, I-17, Bell Rd Shopping, Thunderbird Mtn Park, Midwestern University, Thunderbird International Business School, and ASU West. This home is Move-In Ready! List of some of the features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Black appliances in kitchen, Spacious Front Room, Full covered back patio, and NO HOA. Fridge, Washer, Dryer included but are AS IS. Owner will not repair.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 W LIBBY Street have any available units?
5615 W LIBBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5615 W LIBBY Street have?
Some of 5615 W LIBBY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 W LIBBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
5615 W LIBBY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 W LIBBY Street pet-friendly?
No, 5615 W LIBBY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5615 W LIBBY Street offer parking?
Yes, 5615 W LIBBY Street offers parking.
Does 5615 W LIBBY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5615 W LIBBY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 W LIBBY Street have a pool?
No, 5615 W LIBBY Street does not have a pool.
Does 5615 W LIBBY Street have accessible units?
No, 5615 W LIBBY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 W LIBBY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 W LIBBY Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College