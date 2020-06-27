All apartments in Glendale
5404 W POINSETTIA Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:19 AM

5404 W POINSETTIA Drive

5404 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5404 West Poinsettia Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath block home with a 2 car garage making this a fantastic rental**New carpet, fresh paint, new counterops and other updating has been completed to make this home a great place to call home**Large kitchen with tons of cabinets opens to the family room and also overlooks the backyard**Separate living room makes for lots of living space**Master bedroom is nice size with a walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom**Centrally located for shopping, restaurants and close to the bike and walking trails that go for miles**Good credit and a minimum of $4800 a month in income for the combined adults in the house**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
5404 W POINSETTIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5404 W POINSETTIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive offers parking.
Does 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
No, 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 W POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
