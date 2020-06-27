5404 W POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bath block home with a 2 car garage making this a fantastic rental**New carpet, fresh paint, new counterops and other updating has been completed to make this home a great place to call home**Large kitchen with tons of cabinets opens to the family room and also overlooks the backyard**Separate living room makes for lots of living space**Master bedroom is nice size with a walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom**Centrally located for shopping, restaurants and close to the bike and walking trails that go for miles**Good credit and a minimum of $4800 a month in income for the combined adults in the house**