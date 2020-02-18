All apartments in Glendale
5385 W MICHELLE Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

5385 W MICHELLE Drive

5385 West Michelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5385 West Michelle Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This has everything you need. Formal Living and Dining, Kitchen with granite counters, Island, lots of cabinets a separate eating area and a large pantry. The family room is large and is wired for surround sound. Laundry is downstairs along with A1/2 bath for convenience. Upstairs you will find a nice size loft that would make would make for a great 2nd family room or office. The Master bedroom has double sinks, walk-in closet, separate shower/tub and a bay window area. The other 2 bedrooms that are upstairs are very spacious. The backyard is an entertainers delight with a built-in BBQ, outdoor kitchen, gas fire pit, nice bench seating, many shade trees, and a basketball court! RV parking plus a 3-car garage complete with storage cabinets. New paint, carpet and tile in all the right places.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5385 W MICHELLE Drive have any available units?
5385 W MICHELLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5385 W MICHELLE Drive have?
Some of 5385 W MICHELLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5385 W MICHELLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5385 W MICHELLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5385 W MICHELLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5385 W MICHELLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5385 W MICHELLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5385 W MICHELLE Drive offers parking.
Does 5385 W MICHELLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5385 W MICHELLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5385 W MICHELLE Drive have a pool?
No, 5385 W MICHELLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5385 W MICHELLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5385 W MICHELLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5385 W MICHELLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5385 W MICHELLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

