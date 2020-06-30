All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 18 2020 at 5:55 PM

5353 North 61st Avenue

5353 North 61st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5353 North 61st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 North 61st Avenue have any available units?
5353 North 61st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5353 North 61st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5353 North 61st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 North 61st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5353 North 61st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5353 North 61st Avenue offer parking?
No, 5353 North 61st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5353 North 61st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5353 North 61st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 North 61st Avenue have a pool?
No, 5353 North 61st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5353 North 61st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5353 North 61st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5353 North 61st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5353 North 61st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5353 North 61st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5353 North 61st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
