Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:11 PM

5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030

5309 West Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5309 West Gardenia Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bed 1 Bath All Utilities Included. Section 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 5309 W GARDENIA AVE, Glendale, AZ 85301

Subdivision: COOK & WHITE

All Utilities Included!!! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Glendale. Ceramic tile in the main walk areas, and patio. This property sits on a huge lot, makes for a great backyard to play in. All utilities included!

Schools:
Elem: Glendale elementary
HS: Glendale Union

Cross Streets: NORTHERN AVE AND 51ST AVE Directions: SOUTH ON 51ST AVE TO ORANGEWOOD AVE (WEST) TO 53RD AVE (SOUTH) TO GARDENIA AVE (WEST) TO PROPERTY

Call Ryan 602-400-5090 for more info.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE3914819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 have any available units?
5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 currently offering any rent specials?
5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 pet-friendly?
No, 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 offer parking?
No, 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 does not offer parking.
Does 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 have a pool?
No, 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 does not have a pool.
Does 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 have accessible units?
No, 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5309 W Gardenia Ave 21245090 - Location 030 does not have units with air conditioning.

