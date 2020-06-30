All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 16 2020 at 1:16 AM

5295 West Pontiac Drive

5295 West Pontiac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5295 West Pontiac Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom house is located right off of the 101 in the STUNNING arrowhead lakes community. Large family room, beautiful dining area, 3 spacious bedrooms, large master closet with extra storage, beautiful master bath with double vanity and an oversized bathtub. The other 2 bedrooms are a great size with large closets and another full bathroom. This house has a lot of storage space plus storage shelves in the garage. Beautiful backyard with rock, fruit trees, covered patio and a large RV gate with a
concrete path going all the way to the end of the backyard. This home was just freshly painted a nice light brown. (not sure why it looks green in pictures).
Washer and Dryer included but not warranted for repairs.
Security deposit is $1600.00 plus a non-refundable $200.00 lease administration fee.
City of Glendale 2.20 rental tax has already been added

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5295 West Pontiac Drive have any available units?
5295 West Pontiac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5295 West Pontiac Drive have?
Some of 5295 West Pontiac Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5295 West Pontiac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5295 West Pontiac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5295 West Pontiac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5295 West Pontiac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5295 West Pontiac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5295 West Pontiac Drive offers parking.
Does 5295 West Pontiac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5295 West Pontiac Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5295 West Pontiac Drive have a pool?
No, 5295 West Pontiac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5295 West Pontiac Drive have accessible units?
No, 5295 West Pontiac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5295 West Pontiac Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5295 West Pontiac Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

