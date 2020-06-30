5295 West Pontiac Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom house is located right off of the 101 in the STUNNING arrowhead lakes community. Large family room, beautiful dining area, 3 spacious bedrooms, large master closet with extra storage, beautiful master bath with double vanity and an oversized bathtub. The other 2 bedrooms are a great size with large closets and another full bathroom. This house has a lot of storage space plus storage shelves in the garage. Beautiful backyard with rock, fruit trees, covered patio and a large RV gate with a

concrete path going all the way to the end of the backyard. This home was just freshly painted a nice light brown. (not sure why it looks green in pictures).

Washer and Dryer included but not warranted for repairs.

Security deposit is $1600.00 plus a non-refundable $200.00 lease administration fee.

City of Glendale 2.20 rental tax has already been added



