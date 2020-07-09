5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 106

Amenities

$599 total move in if move in is on or before 08/31/2018! 2 Bed apartment at 51st Avenue and Glendale! Home is a bottom floor unit with a neighbor on only one side. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, two baths, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Apartment is fresh, clean, and has tile floor throughout. Apartment has private washer/dryer and private storage unit. Ready for immediate move in! Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays 1/18th share of water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays own electric. No pets.



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $599 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/649842

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.