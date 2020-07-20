All apartments in Glendale
5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive

5182 West Desert Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5182 West Desert Hills Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful Gated Community with easy access to wherever you need to go and within minutes of the Az. Canal Trail for biking and hiking. The amenities included are a large community pool; children's playground area and walking paths. This great home boasts 3BR and 2.5 baths; large great room and eat in kitchen; stainless appliances including the refrigerator & built-in microwave; Walk in pantry laundry room off kitchen; everything that you need is close at hand to make family life enjoyable! The three spacious bedrooms on the second floor; full secondary bath; Master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with double vanity & tub/shower. Hard surfaced floors throughout; covered patio& spacious backyard for lots of family fun.Frontyrd maintenance provided by the HOA Great place to call Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive have any available units?
5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive have?
Some of 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive has a pool.
Does 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
