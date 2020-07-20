5182 W DESERT HILLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Wonderful Gated Community with easy access to wherever you need to go and within minutes of the Az. Canal Trail for biking and hiking. The amenities included are a large community pool; children's playground area and walking paths. This great home boasts 3BR and 2.5 baths; large great room and eat in kitchen; stainless appliances including the refrigerator & built-in microwave; Walk in pantry laundry room off kitchen; everything that you need is close at hand to make family life enjoyable! The three spacious bedrooms on the second floor; full secondary bath; Master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with double vanity & tub/shower. Hard surfaced floors throughout; covered patio& spacious backyard for lots of family fun.Frontyrd maintenance provided by the HOA Great place to call Home