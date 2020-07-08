4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This stunning remodeled 3Br 2Ba home has tile and wood flooring through the main living and walking areas. In the spacious bedrooms you'll find ceiling fans and new carpet. Neutral color paint throughout the home. Your new kitchen is a cook's dream with stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, fantastic upgraded cabinetry, and breakfast bar. The garage offers epoxy flooring and shelves. Separate living & family rooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Great sized back yard with covered patio and fenced pool. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required