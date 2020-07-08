All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue

4831 West Turquoise Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4831 West Turquoise Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Peoria Ave Citizen's Group

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This stunning remodeled 3Br 2Ba home has tile and wood flooring through the main living and walking areas. In the spacious bedrooms you'll find ceiling fans and new carpet. Neutral color paint throughout the home. Your new kitchen is a cook's dream with stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, fantastic upgraded cabinetry, and breakfast bar. The garage offers epoxy flooring and shelves. Separate living & family rooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Great sized back yard with covered patio and fenced pool. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue have any available units?
4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue have?
Some of 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4831 W TURQUOISE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College