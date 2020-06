4802 W. Harmont Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME CORNER LOT IN CULDESAC - NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING, NEW CARPET AND NEW WINDOW COVERINGS IN THIS SINGLE STORY HOME IN A CULDESAC AT NORTHERN/49TH AVE. THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT FLOORPLAN HAS A FORMAL SUNKEN LIVING ROOM, LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FRONT FIREPLACE, LARGE OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH HONEY OAK CABINETS, BREAKFAST BAR, . SKYLIGHTS IN SEVERAL PLACES. BONUS ROOM COULD BE PLAY ROOM, OFFICE OR DEN. 2 FULL BATHROOMS WITH DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH. MASTER SUITE HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND SEPARATE EXIT TO PATIO. HUGE L SHAPED PATIO GREAT FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING. PRIVATE YARD WITH ATTACHED WORKSHOP/STORAGE ROOM WITH ELECTRICITY AND ATTACHED SHELVING. RV GATE. 2 CAR GARAGE. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS IN GARAGE. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. WALKING DISTANCE TO APOLLO HIGH SCHOOL. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES (SRP, SW GAS, GLENDALE WATER) AND TENANT CARES FOR LANDSCAPING. SORRY, NO PETS/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.2% RENTAL TAX MONTHLY. TENANT MUST SHOW PROOF OF RENTERS INS AT MOVE IN.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4917920)