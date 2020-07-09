All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

4730 W Via Cynthia

4730 West via Cynthia · No Longer Available
Location

4730 West via Cynthia, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d14c9a060 ---- Lots of Space, Natural Light and All Appliances Are Included in This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Patio Home with 2 Car Garage & Storage Room! Enter to Living Rm with Fireplace & Vaulted Ceiling w/ Skylights Over Atrium! Family Rm Has Arcadia Doors to Private Back Yard. Kitchen Features Loads of Cabinets, View to Back Yard. Master Has Walk-In Closet, Door to Atrium off Living Room, Dual Sinks, Awesome Shower w/ Full Glass Wall and Sunken Tub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 Have Mirrored Closet Doors. Enjoy Community Pool, Clubhouse & Guest Parking Just Across the Street. Cleaning is Scheduled. See Today!

Application fee $45 per adult, One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 W Via Cynthia have any available units?
4730 W Via Cynthia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 W Via Cynthia have?
Some of 4730 W Via Cynthia's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 W Via Cynthia currently offering any rent specials?
4730 W Via Cynthia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 W Via Cynthia pet-friendly?
Yes, 4730 W Via Cynthia is pet friendly.
Does 4730 W Via Cynthia offer parking?
Yes, 4730 W Via Cynthia offers parking.
Does 4730 W Via Cynthia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 W Via Cynthia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 W Via Cynthia have a pool?
Yes, 4730 W Via Cynthia has a pool.
Does 4730 W Via Cynthia have accessible units?
No, 4730 W Via Cynthia does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 W Via Cynthia have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 W Via Cynthia does not have units with dishwashers.

