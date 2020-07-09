4730 W Via Cynthia

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d14c9a060 ---- Lots of Space, Natural Light and All Appliances Are Included in This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Patio Home with 2 Car Garage & Storage Room! Enter to Living Rm with Fireplace & Vaulted Ceiling w/ Skylights Over Atrium! Family Rm Has Arcadia Doors to Private Back Yard. Kitchen Features Loads of Cabinets, View to Back Yard. Master Has Walk-In Closet, Door to Atrium off Living Room, Dual Sinks, Awesome Shower w/ Full Glass Wall and Sunken Tub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 Have Mirrored Closet Doors. Enjoy Community Pool, Clubhouse & Guest Parking Just Across the Street. Cleaning is Scheduled. See Today!



Application fee $45 per adult, One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage