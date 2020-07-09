All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4614 West Diana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4614 West Diana Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:53 PM

4614 West Diana Avenue

4614 West Diana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4614 West Diana Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 West Diana Avenue have any available units?
4614 West Diana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4614 West Diana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4614 West Diana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 West Diana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 West Diana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4614 West Diana Avenue offer parking?
No, 4614 West Diana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4614 West Diana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 West Diana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 West Diana Avenue have a pool?
No, 4614 West Diana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4614 West Diana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4614 West Diana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 West Diana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 West Diana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4614 West Diana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4614 West Diana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College