All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4604 W. Krall St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4604 W. Krall St.
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

4604 W. Krall St.

4604 West Krall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4604 West Krall Street, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4604 W. Krall St. Available 01/10/20 2 Bedroom Patio Home - 1 story - private yard - private parking - No showings until January 10th
2 Bedroom
1.75 Bath
1064 Sq ft

1 story - no neighbors above
Corner home
Private fenced backyard with gate to private parking
1 Reserved covered spot, and 1 uncovered right outside back gate
Full size washer dryer hookups in large storage room
Street parking right at front door for guests
Mosaic tile floors in everywhere, except bedrooms
Big kitchen with large breakfast bar
Sink looks out kitchen window to yard
Pantry in kitchen
3 closets for storage inside
Master bedroom has big oversized closet
Creme colored walls throughout

Resident must carry renters insurance
SRP resident pays
Water, sewer, trash included

Limit 2 pets under 35lbs. Breed restrictions, $150 deposit per pet.

$895 + tax per month rent. $650 security deposit, $20 application per adult.
Min. 12 month lease

No bad rental history accepted/Verifiable rental history required. 2.5x income. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant. Credit score over 550 required.

To apply: Complete application online $20, attached picture ID, paycheck stubs 1 month or proof of income. photo of pet/vaccinations. $400 money deposit to hold will be paid upon application approval. Only complete applications will be processed.

Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana
Equal housing opportunity
www.sundialaz.com

(RLNE5400609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 W. Krall St. have any available units?
4604 W. Krall St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 W. Krall St. have?
Some of 4604 W. Krall St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 W. Krall St. currently offering any rent specials?
4604 W. Krall St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 W. Krall St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 W. Krall St. is pet friendly.
Does 4604 W. Krall St. offer parking?
Yes, 4604 W. Krall St. offers parking.
Does 4604 W. Krall St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 W. Krall St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 W. Krall St. have a pool?
No, 4604 W. Krall St. does not have a pool.
Does 4604 W. Krall St. have accessible units?
No, 4604 W. Krall St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 W. Krall St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 W. Krall St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College