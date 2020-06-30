Amenities
4604 W. Krall St. Available 01/10/20 2 Bedroom Patio Home - 1 story - private yard - private parking - No showings until January 10th
2 Bedroom
1.75 Bath
1064 Sq ft
1 story - no neighbors above
Corner home
Private fenced backyard with gate to private parking
1 Reserved covered spot, and 1 uncovered right outside back gate
Full size washer dryer hookups in large storage room
Street parking right at front door for guests
Mosaic tile floors in everywhere, except bedrooms
Big kitchen with large breakfast bar
Sink looks out kitchen window to yard
Pantry in kitchen
3 closets for storage inside
Master bedroom has big oversized closet
Creme colored walls throughout
Resident must carry renters insurance
SRP resident pays
Water, sewer, trash included
Limit 2 pets under 35lbs. Breed restrictions, $150 deposit per pet.
$895 + tax per month rent. $650 security deposit, $20 application per adult.
Min. 12 month lease
No bad rental history accepted/Verifiable rental history required. 2.5x income. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant. Credit score over 550 required.
To apply: Complete application online $20, attached picture ID, paycheck stubs 1 month or proof of income. photo of pet/vaccinations. $400 money deposit to hold will be paid upon application approval. Only complete applications will be processed.
Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana
Equal housing opportunity
www.sundialaz.com
(RLNE5400609)