Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4604 W. Krall St. Available 01/10/20 2 Bedroom Patio Home - 1 story - private yard - private parking - No showings until January 10th

2 Bedroom

1.75 Bath

1064 Sq ft



1 story - no neighbors above

Corner home

Private fenced backyard with gate to private parking

1 Reserved covered spot, and 1 uncovered right outside back gate

Full size washer dryer hookups in large storage room

Street parking right at front door for guests

Mosaic tile floors in everywhere, except bedrooms

Big kitchen with large breakfast bar

Sink looks out kitchen window to yard

Pantry in kitchen

3 closets for storage inside

Master bedroom has big oversized closet

Creme colored walls throughout



Resident must carry renters insurance

SRP resident pays

Water, sewer, trash included



Limit 2 pets under 35lbs. Breed restrictions, $150 deposit per pet.



$895 + tax per month rent. $650 security deposit, $20 application per adult.

Min. 12 month lease



No bad rental history accepted/Verifiable rental history required. 2.5x income. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant. Credit score over 550 required.



To apply: Complete application online $20, attached picture ID, paycheck stubs 1 month or proof of income. photo of pet/vaccinations. $400 money deposit to hold will be paid upon application approval. Only complete applications will be processed.



Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana

Equal housing opportunity

www.sundialaz.com



(RLNE5400609)