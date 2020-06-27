Inside you'll find a very inviting floor plan that offers easy to clean tiling throughout the main living space and plush carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features updated appliances and sleek counters. Enjoy the stone fireplace in the living room for those cooler nights.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4422 W SANNA Street have any available units?
4422 W SANNA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 W SANNA Street have?
Some of 4422 W SANNA Street's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 W SANNA Street currently offering any rent specials?
4422 W SANNA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.