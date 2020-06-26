4419 W. State Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE WATER INCL - Fantastic 2 story end unit townhome w/ wood beams, open kitchen and vaulted ceilings. 2 bedrooms, loft and full bath and skylight upstairs. Half bath downstairs with eat in kitchen. Unheard of full 2 car garage with full size washer/dryer hook up. Neutral decorator paint colors. Upstairs loft niche could be small office/study. Private gated patio with planters . Beautiful community with huge sparkling pool and well manicured grounds. Centrally located close to freeways, bus line and ASU West. Water/Sewer/Trash included. Refrigerator provided. Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance at move in. Pets on owner approval/no large dogs or restricted breeds. Tenant pays for electric. water is included in rent. Available for immediate move in.



(RLNE3289195)