Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

4419 W. State Ave

4419 West State Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4419 West State Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE WATER INCL - Fantastic 2 story end unit townhome w/ wood beams, open kitchen and vaulted ceilings. 2 bedrooms, loft and full bath and skylight upstairs. Half bath downstairs with eat in kitchen. Unheard of full 2 car garage with full size washer/dryer hook up. Neutral decorator paint colors. Upstairs loft niche could be small office/study. Private gated patio with planters . Beautiful community with huge sparkling pool and well manicured grounds. Centrally located close to freeways, bus line and ASU West. Water/Sewer/Trash included. Refrigerator provided. Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance at move in. Pets on owner approval/no large dogs or restricted breeds. Tenant pays for electric. water is included in rent. Available for immediate move in.

(RLNE3289195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 W. State Ave have any available units?
4419 W. State Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4419 W. State Ave have?
Some of 4419 W. State Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 W. State Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4419 W. State Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 W. State Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4419 W. State Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4419 W. State Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4419 W. State Ave offers parking.
Does 4419 W. State Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4419 W. State Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 W. State Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4419 W. State Ave has a pool.
Does 4419 W. State Ave have accessible units?
No, 4419 W. State Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 W. State Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4419 W. State Ave has units with dishwashers.
