22523 N 74th Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

**ALL NEW CARPET!!** Great 4 bed + 3 bath home in Hillcrest! One full bed and bath downstairs. Laminate wood flooring, carpet and tile throughout. Granite countertops with Stainless appliances in the kitchen with a breakfast bar (fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher included). Ceiling fans and sunscreens throughout. Large covered patio with fenced POOL and SPA! Pool service included. Grass backyard and front yard with RV gate and extra slab parking. Washer and Dryer also included. Call now to take a look! This home won't last long!