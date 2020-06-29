All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22523 N 74th Ave

22523 North 74th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22523 North 74th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**ALL NEW CARPET!!** Great 4 bed + 3 bath home in Hillcrest! One full bed and bath downstairs. Laminate wood flooring, carpet and tile throughout. Granite countertops with Stainless appliances in the kitchen with a breakfast bar (fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher included). Ceiling fans and sunscreens throughout. Large covered patio with fenced POOL and SPA! Pool service included. Grass backyard and front yard with RV gate and extra slab parking. Washer and Dryer also included. Call now to take a look! This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22523 N 74th Ave have any available units?
22523 N 74th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 22523 N 74th Ave have?
Some of 22523 N 74th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22523 N 74th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22523 N 74th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22523 N 74th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 22523 N 74th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 22523 N 74th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22523 N 74th Ave offers parking.
Does 22523 N 74th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22523 N 74th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22523 N 74th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 22523 N 74th Ave has a pool.
Does 22523 N 74th Ave have accessible units?
No, 22523 N 74th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22523 N 74th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22523 N 74th Ave has units with dishwashers.
