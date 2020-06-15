22430 N 64TH Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Single Family Home w/ Heated Salt Water Pool & Spa! The backyard has an east facing patio with grass and trees, a covered north facing patio with mountain views and an open west facing side yard with salt water pool, spa, built in gas grill and a fire pit! ~ Seasonal Pricing - $3500.00 to $7400.00 a month + 2.9% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $200.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $300.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.TPT License # 21248161