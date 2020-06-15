All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:09 AM

22430 N 64TH Avenue

22430 North 64th Avenue · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22430 North 64th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85310
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Single Family Home w/ Heated Salt Water Pool & Spa! The backyard has an east facing patio with grass and trees, a covered north facing patio with mountain views and an open west facing side yard with salt water pool, spa, built in gas grill and a fire pit! ~ Seasonal Pricing - $3500.00 to $7400.00 a month + 2.9% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $200.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $300.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.TPT License # 21248161

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22430 N 64TH Avenue have any available units?
22430 N 64TH Avenue has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 22430 N 64TH Avenue have?
Some of 22430 N 64TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22430 N 64TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22430 N 64TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22430 N 64TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22430 N 64TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 22430 N 64TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22430 N 64TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22430 N 64TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22430 N 64TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22430 N 64TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 22430 N 64TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 22430 N 64TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22430 N 64TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22430 N 64TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22430 N 64TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
