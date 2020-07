Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available now! Quiet Home in a great location. Close to shopping and easy access to the 101 Freeway. This 1999 built home is clean and well maintained with many nice features including not only Granite Countertops in the kitchen, but Granite Tile floors as well!!. Come see it for more details!