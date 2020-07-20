20717 N 59th Dr

Amenities
Available 04/24/20 This home has three bedrooms and two full baths plus a den. There is a large living room with a dining area attached. It has an open kitchen and tile throughout the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. $49 application fee per adult. 2.2% city rental tax. 1.7% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5608933)