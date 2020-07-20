All apartments in Glendale
20717 N 59th Dr
20717 N 59th Dr

20717 North 59th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20717 North 59th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Available 04/24/20 This home has three bedrooms and two full baths plus a den. There is a large living room with a dining area attached. It has an open kitchen and tile throughout the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. $49 application fee per adult. 2.2% city rental tax. 1.7% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20717 N 59th Dr have any available units?
20717 N 59th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 20717 N 59th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20717 N 59th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20717 N 59th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20717 N 59th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 20717 N 59th Dr offer parking?
No, 20717 N 59th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20717 N 59th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20717 N 59th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20717 N 59th Dr have a pool?
No, 20717 N 59th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20717 N 59th Dr have accessible units?
No, 20717 N 59th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20717 N 59th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20717 N 59th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20717 N 59th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20717 N 59th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
