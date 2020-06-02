All apartments in Glendale
20661 N 56th Ave
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

20661 N 56th Ave

20661 North 56th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20661 North 56th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***Available 4/6/2020*No Short-Term Leasing*Please, Do Not Disturb Occuupants***
Lakefront, private dock, mountain views, cherry brazilian "real" wood flooring, beautiful tile & custom paint. Nothing else like it in Arrowhead in a single story. STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Refrigerator Included, GRANITE counters, 3 CAR GARAGE. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 Walk-in closets, washer/dryer, Near by Park, Shopping, Restaurants, Stores only blocks away. Everyone says it, but this truly, is a MUST SEE!!!
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20661 N 56th Ave have any available units?
20661 N 56th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20661 N 56th Ave have?
Some of 20661 N 56th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20661 N 56th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20661 N 56th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20661 N 56th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20661 N 56th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20661 N 56th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20661 N 56th Ave offers parking.
Does 20661 N 56th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20661 N 56th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20661 N 56th Ave have a pool?
No, 20661 N 56th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20661 N 56th Ave have accessible units?
No, 20661 N 56th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20661 N 56th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20661 N 56th Ave has units with dishwashers.
