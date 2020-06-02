20661 N 56th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***Available 4/6/2020*No Short-Term Leasing*Please, Do Not Disturb Occuupants***

Lakefront, private dock, mountain views, cherry brazilian "real" wood flooring, beautiful tile & custom paint. Nothing else like it in Arrowhead in a single story. STAINLESS APPLIANCES, Refrigerator Included, GRANITE counters, 3 CAR GARAGE. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 Walk-in closets, washer/dryer, Near by Park, Shopping, Restaurants, Stores only blocks away. Everyone says it, but this truly, is a MUST SEE!!!

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.