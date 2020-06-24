19993 N MATILDA Lane

Amenities
Beautiful upscale town home in the heart of Arrowhead, walk to the very popular Arrowhead Country Club! Over 2200sf! This classy unique home is immaculate inside & out with lush landscaping. Newer wood flooring! Lower level features full BR/bath, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, formal dining & living room that exits into tranquil courtyard & patio. The rustic stone fireplace in living room radiates charm. Upper level features spacious master BR, walkout deck, w/i closet, bathroom with separate shower, tub, dbl sinks. 3rd full bath & bedroom exits onto balcony. Open loft area for office, den or playroom exits onto covered deck! All appliances included! 2-car garage. Just blocks from Loop 101, Arrowhead Mall, Restaurants, Sports Arenas, Theaters & More! Start your country club living now!