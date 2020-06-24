19993 N MATILDA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage media room

Beautiful upscale town home in the heart of Arrowhead, walk to the very popular Arrowhead Country Club! Over 2200sf! This classy unique home is immaculate inside & out with lush landscaping. Newer wood flooring! Lower level features full BR/bath, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, formal dining & living room that exits into tranquil courtyard & patio. The rustic stone fireplace in living room radiates charm. Upper level features spacious master BR, walkout deck, w/i closet, bathroom with separate shower, tub, dbl sinks. 3rd full bath & bedroom exits onto balcony. Open loft area for office, den or playroom exits onto covered deck! All appliances included! 2-car garage. Just blocks from Loop 101, Arrowhead Mall, Restaurants, Sports Arenas, Theaters & More! Start your country club living now!