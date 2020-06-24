All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
19993 N MATILDA Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

19993 N MATILDA Lane

19993 North Matilda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19993 North Matilda Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful upscale town home in the heart of Arrowhead, walk to the very popular Arrowhead Country Club! Over 2200sf! This classy unique home is immaculate inside & out with lush landscaping. Newer wood flooring! Lower level features full BR/bath, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, formal dining & living room that exits into tranquil courtyard & patio. The rustic stone fireplace in living room radiates charm. Upper level features spacious master BR, walkout deck, w/i closet, bathroom with separate shower, tub, dbl sinks. 3rd full bath & bedroom exits onto balcony. Open loft area for office, den or playroom exits onto covered deck! All appliances included! 2-car garage. Just blocks from Loop 101, Arrowhead Mall, Restaurants, Sports Arenas, Theaters & More! Start your country club living now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19993 N MATILDA Lane have any available units?
19993 N MATILDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19993 N MATILDA Lane have?
Some of 19993 N MATILDA Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19993 N MATILDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19993 N MATILDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19993 N MATILDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19993 N MATILDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 19993 N MATILDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19993 N MATILDA Lane offers parking.
Does 19993 N MATILDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19993 N MATILDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19993 N MATILDA Lane have a pool?
No, 19993 N MATILDA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19993 N MATILDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 19993 N MATILDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19993 N MATILDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19993 N MATILDA Lane has units with dishwashers.
