All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 18855 N 75TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
18855 N 75TH Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

18855 N 75TH Drive

18855 North 75th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18855 North 75th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 2/28/2020. Single story, spacious split floor plan with neutral colors. Large double door master suite with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Walk in closet. Second bedroom could also be utilized as an office with the option of double doors to the great room and a single door to the hallway. Easy yard maintenance and a quiet location within the subdivision. Remodeled inside and outside such as two tone paint, new fans and lighting, updated landscaping, and tile floors in greatroom, bathrooms, and hallways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18855 N 75TH Drive have any available units?
18855 N 75TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18855 N 75TH Drive have?
Some of 18855 N 75TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18855 N 75TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18855 N 75TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18855 N 75TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18855 N 75TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 18855 N 75TH Drive offer parking?
No, 18855 N 75TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18855 N 75TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18855 N 75TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18855 N 75TH Drive have a pool?
No, 18855 N 75TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18855 N 75TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 18855 N 75TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18855 N 75TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18855 N 75TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College