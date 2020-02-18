18855 N 75TH Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE 2/28/2020. Single story, spacious split floor plan with neutral colors. Large double door master suite with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Walk in closet. Second bedroom could also be utilized as an office with the option of double doors to the great room and a single door to the hallway. Easy yard maintenance and a quiet location within the subdivision. Remodeled inside and outside such as two tone paint, new fans and lighting, updated landscaping, and tile floors in greatroom, bathrooms, and hallways.