17421 N 63RD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom 2 Full Bath, Master bedroom is split,Walk-in-closet, big soaking tub, separate Shower, Private toilet, Double Sinks and Vanity, Vaulted ceilings Lg Living room and Dining, Familyroom Is open to the Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, double door refrigerator, disposal, 2 guest Bedrooms are separated by a full Bathroom, covered patio, Carpeting in Living and Dining room and all Bedrooms Tile every where else. Blk fenced yard. Close to great school, Geat area,Shopping, Arrowhead Mall and 101 Freeway, Restaurants.