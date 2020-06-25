All apartments in Glendale
17421 N 63RD Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

17421 N 63RD Drive

17421 North 63rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17421 North 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 2 Full Bath, Master bedroom is split,Walk-in-closet, big soaking tub, separate Shower, Private toilet, Double Sinks and Vanity, Vaulted ceilings Lg Living room and Dining, Familyroom Is open to the Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, double door refrigerator, disposal, 2 guest Bedrooms are separated by a full Bathroom, covered patio, Carpeting in Living and Dining room and all Bedrooms Tile every where else. Blk fenced yard. Close to great school, Geat area,Shopping, Arrowhead Mall and 101 Freeway, Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

