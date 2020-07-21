17237 North 66th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/20/19 Come enjoy the peace and quiet of the highly sought out spacious centrally located Casa Campana 55+ adult community with no through traffic and paved exercise trail along its Skunk Creek northern border. This pristine all electric split design home is 20 years old with linoleum flooring in kitchen laundry room and bathrooms; and lush clean carpet elsewhere. It has a 1 year old paint job and features 9.75' vaulted ceiling 3 outside doors 20'x10' side porch 28'x10' back porch 13 inside doors 9 double pane windows with upgraded shades 4 ceiling fans with lights, programmable thermostat living room Chandelier 3 ceiling lights and two sheds in the back. The spacious 14.5'x13' Kitchen includes flattop electric range oven 4.2'x4.2' pantry lots of counter surface plenty of cabinets' space garbage disposal and a large ceiling light. A sliding glass door provides easy access between the kitchen and a 3-car 53'X12' spacious carport and a 1-car 23'x12' driveway. The 13.5'x13' MBR its 8'x4.25' walk in closet and its dedicated 8.2'x8' full bathroom features skylight vanity mirror side cabinet mirror as well as another 10'x3 walk-in closet. The split design features two other 11.25'x10.6' bed rooms each with its ceiling fan two doors 7.5'x2' wall closet as well as large west facing window with upgraded shades and plenty of electrical wall outlets. Those rooms have a dedicated 9.3'x4' full bathroom with sky light vanity mirror side cabinet's mirror and a 3'x1' towel closet. Gated spacious back yard with two big trees is ideal for dogs. You don't want to miss this one.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/17237-n-66th-dr-glendale-az-85308-usa/3076a16f-c160-4572-8c97-7b68d1000cdd



(RLNE5144010)