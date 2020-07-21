All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
17237 North 66th Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

17237 North 66th Drive

17237 North 66th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17237 North 66th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/20/19 Come enjoy the peace and quiet of the highly sought out spacious centrally located Casa Campana 55+ adult community with no through traffic and paved exercise trail along its Skunk Creek northern border. This pristine all electric split design home is 20 years old with linoleum flooring in kitchen laundry room and bathrooms; and lush clean carpet elsewhere. It has a 1 year old paint job and features 9.75' vaulted ceiling 3 outside doors 20'x10' side porch 28'x10' back porch 13 inside doors 9 double pane windows with upgraded shades 4 ceiling fans with lights, programmable thermostat living room Chandelier 3 ceiling lights and two sheds in the back. The spacious 14.5'x13' Kitchen includes flattop electric range oven 4.2'x4.2' pantry lots of counter surface plenty of cabinets' space garbage disposal and a large ceiling light. A sliding glass door provides easy access between the kitchen and a 3-car 53'X12' spacious carport and a 1-car 23'x12' driveway. The 13.5'x13' MBR its 8'x4.25' walk in closet and its dedicated 8.2'x8' full bathroom features skylight vanity mirror side cabinet mirror as well as another 10'x3 walk-in closet. The split design features two other 11.25'x10.6' bed rooms each with its ceiling fan two doors 7.5'x2' wall closet as well as large west facing window with upgraded shades and plenty of electrical wall outlets. Those rooms have a dedicated 9.3'x4' full bathroom with sky light vanity mirror side cabinet's mirror and a 3'x1' towel closet. Gated spacious back yard with two big trees is ideal for dogs. You don't want to miss this one.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/17237-n-66th-dr-glendale-az-85308-usa/3076a16f-c160-4572-8c97-7b68d1000cdd

(RLNE5144010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17237 North 66th Drive have any available units?
17237 North 66th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17237 North 66th Drive have?
Some of 17237 North 66th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17237 North 66th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17237 North 66th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17237 North 66th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17237 North 66th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17237 North 66th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17237 North 66th Drive offers parking.
Does 17237 North 66th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17237 North 66th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17237 North 66th Drive have a pool?
No, 17237 North 66th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17237 North 66th Drive have accessible units?
No, 17237 North 66th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17237 North 66th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17237 North 66th Drive has units with dishwashers.
