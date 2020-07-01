16911 N. 69th Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets range refrigerator

Spacious and Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed, 3 Bath in Peoria - Great family home on huge cul-de-sac lot. The home has been completed remodeled which includes new flooring throughout, new cabinets and counter tops in kitchen and baths, and a full painting. 3 bedrooms upstairs including a huge master bedroom with walk in closet; double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Upstairs has another full bath. Downstairs has a formal living room and dining room w/vaulted ceilings, plus spacious family room off kitchen. There is an additional room which can be used as den/office which is next to a full bath. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Appliances included are stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Close to shopping and fine dining. Large backyard with shade trees, and landscaping is included. NO PETS PLEASE.



Additional Fees:

$100 Placement Fee

1.8% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$35 Application Fee Per Adult

$1650 Security Deposit

$200 Cleaning Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2243614)