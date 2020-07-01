All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
16911 N. 69th Ln.
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

16911 N. 69th Ln.

16911 North 69th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16911 North 69th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85382
Las Brisas Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Spacious and Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed, 3 Bath in Peoria - Great family home on huge cul-de-sac lot. The home has been completed remodeled which includes new flooring throughout, new cabinets and counter tops in kitchen and baths, and a full painting. 3 bedrooms upstairs including a huge master bedroom with walk in closet; double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Upstairs has another full bath. Downstairs has a formal living room and dining room w/vaulted ceilings, plus spacious family room off kitchen. There is an additional room which can be used as den/office which is next to a full bath. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Appliances included are stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Close to shopping and fine dining. Large backyard with shade trees, and landscaping is included. NO PETS PLEASE.

Additional Fees:
$100 Placement Fee
1.8% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$35 Application Fee Per Adult
$1650 Security Deposit
$200 Cleaning Fee

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16911 N. 69th Ln. have any available units?
16911 N. 69th Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16911 N. 69th Ln. have?
Some of 16911 N. 69th Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16911 N. 69th Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
16911 N. 69th Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16911 N. 69th Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 16911 N. 69th Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 16911 N. 69th Ln. offer parking?
No, 16911 N. 69th Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 16911 N. 69th Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16911 N. 69th Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16911 N. 69th Ln. have a pool?
No, 16911 N. 69th Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 16911 N. 69th Ln. have accessible units?
No, 16911 N. 69th Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 16911 N. 69th Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16911 N. 69th Ln. has units with dishwashers.

