16522 N 68th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Somerset Patio Homes is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Somerset Patio Homes is available for immediate move in! Newly redone home is move in ready.

It comes with all appliances including a new stove except washer and dryer. It features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, a finished side yard and a covered patio with a detached 2 car garage. This subdivision has a community pool and is located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3875869)