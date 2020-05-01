All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
16522 N 68th Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

16522 N 68th Dr

16522 North 68th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16522 North 68th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Somerset Patio Homes is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Somerset Patio Homes is available for immediate move in! Newly redone home is move in ready.
It comes with all appliances including a new stove except washer and dryer. It features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, a finished side yard and a covered patio with a detached 2 car garage. This subdivision has a community pool and is located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3875869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16522 N 68th Dr have any available units?
16522 N 68th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16522 N 68th Dr have?
Some of 16522 N 68th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16522 N 68th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16522 N 68th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16522 N 68th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16522 N 68th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16522 N 68th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16522 N 68th Dr offers parking.
Does 16522 N 68th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16522 N 68th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16522 N 68th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16522 N 68th Dr has a pool.
Does 16522 N 68th Dr have accessible units?
No, 16522 N 68th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16522 N 68th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16522 N 68th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

