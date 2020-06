Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

FRESH PAINT, NICE TILE FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS, WOOD FLOORS AND CARPETED BEDROOMS,NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.NEW COUNTER TOPS ETC. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, BUS AND 101 OR I7,GREAT MAINTENANCE FREE YARDS.WE ARE LOOKING FOR A CREDIT SCORE OF 575+, NO LANDLORD TENANT ISSUES IN THE LAST 60 MONTHS AND 3 TIMES THE RENT IN INCOME.