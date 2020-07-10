14608 N 54th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/204fdce086 ---- Available 7/12/2019 Apply NOW This house is an adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in north Glendale. Modern two tone gray paint, gray carpeting, and updated gray and white bathrooms. The eat in kitchen is comes with all black appliances, including side by side fridge, flat top stove, microwave and dishwasher. The Samsung Washer and Dryer are included as well. There is additional storage out back! This house is a must see. NO HOA!!! STATUS: OCCUPIED - DO NOT DISTURB Available July 12, 2019 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: Near Arrowhead Mall with tons of shopping, Delicious restaurants, and the Peoria Sports Complex FLOORING: Carpet and Tile KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Side by Side Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1971 Pets on Owner approval only Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



12 Months Dryer