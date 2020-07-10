All apartments in Glendale
14608 N 54th Avenue
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

14608 N 54th Avenue

14608 N 54th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14608 N 54th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/204fdce086 ---- Available 7/12/2019 Apply NOW This house is an adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in north Glendale. Modern two tone gray paint, gray carpeting, and updated gray and white bathrooms. The eat in kitchen is comes with all black appliances, including side by side fridge, flat top stove, microwave and dishwasher. The Samsung Washer and Dryer are included as well. There is additional storage out back! This house is a must see. NO HOA!!! STATUS: OCCUPIED - DO NOT DISTURB Available July 12, 2019 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: Near Arrowhead Mall with tons of shopping, Delicious restaurants, and the Peoria Sports Complex FLOORING: Carpet and Tile KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Side by Side Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1971 Pets on Owner approval only Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14608 N 54th Avenue have any available units?
14608 N 54th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14608 N 54th Avenue have?
Some of 14608 N 54th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14608 N 54th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14608 N 54th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14608 N 54th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14608 N 54th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14608 N 54th Avenue offer parking?
No, 14608 N 54th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14608 N 54th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14608 N 54th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14608 N 54th Avenue have a pool?
No, 14608 N 54th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14608 N 54th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14608 N 54th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14608 N 54th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14608 N 54th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

