13037 North 56th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13037 North 56th Avenue

13037 North 56th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13037 North 56th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Glendale, AZ. It offers 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,888 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood and tiled floors, plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, large closets, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13037 North 56th Avenue have any available units?
13037 North 56th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13037 North 56th Avenue have?
Some of 13037 North 56th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13037 North 56th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13037 North 56th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13037 North 56th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13037 North 56th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13037 North 56th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13037 North 56th Avenue offers parking.
Does 13037 North 56th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13037 North 56th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13037 North 56th Avenue have a pool?
No, 13037 North 56th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13037 North 56th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13037 North 56th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13037 North 56th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13037 North 56th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

