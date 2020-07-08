All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 10416 North 63rd Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
10416 North 63rd Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 7:16 PM

10416 North 63rd Drive

10416 North 63rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10416 North 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and a POOL! NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10416 North 63rd Drive have any available units?
10416 North 63rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 10416 North 63rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10416 North 63rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10416 North 63rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10416 North 63rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10416 North 63rd Drive offer parking?
No, 10416 North 63rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10416 North 63rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10416 North 63rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10416 North 63rd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10416 North 63rd Drive has a pool.
Does 10416 North 63rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 10416 North 63rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10416 North 63rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10416 North 63rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10416 North 63rd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10416 North 63rd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College