Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Glendale. Beautiful home with all tile flooring, new high end appliances, vaulted ceilings and much more. Very quiet and well maintained subdivision in great location. Home also has 2 car garage and low maintenance landscaping. Master suite has walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks. Excellent rental opportunity.