10013 N 66TH Lane

Great Cozy house, with three bedrooms, owner made part of the garage a 3rd bedroom. This is a ONE car garage home. Super nice back yard with a playground and place for BBQ. Don't let this one pass you by!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
