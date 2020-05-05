All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 10013 N 66TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
10013 N 66TH Lane
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 PM

10013 N 66TH Lane

10013 North 66th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10013 North 66th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Great Cozy house, with three bedrooms, owner made part of the garage a 3rd bedroom. This is a ONE car garage home. Super nice back yard with a playground and place for BBQ. Don't let this one pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10013 N 66TH Lane have any available units?
10013 N 66TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10013 N 66TH Lane have?
Some of 10013 N 66TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10013 N 66TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10013 N 66TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10013 N 66TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10013 N 66TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 10013 N 66TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10013 N 66TH Lane offers parking.
Does 10013 N 66TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10013 N 66TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10013 N 66TH Lane have a pool?
No, 10013 N 66TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10013 N 66TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 10013 N 66TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10013 N 66TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10013 N 66TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College