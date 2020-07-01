All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 986 E Ranch Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
986 E Ranch Rd
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

986 E Ranch Rd

986 East Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

986 East Ranch Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
986 E RANCH RD - 3BR 2.5BA Warner/Lindsay --- READY FOR MOVE IN! CENTRALIZED GILBERT LOCATION CLOSE TO DOWN TOWN GILBERT - RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS! ALL APPLIANCES! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wpAspYjJ18C

Well Maintained 4bdrm/3bath home. Located Near Lindsay and Warner! Huge master bedroom, master bath has dbl sinks, great walk-in closet. 2' wood blinds throughout. 9' ceilings - Centralized neighborhood, lots of parks nearby in the community.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5632380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 E Ranch Rd have any available units?
986 E Ranch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 986 E Ranch Rd have?
Some of 986 E Ranch Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 986 E Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
986 E Ranch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 E Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 986 E Ranch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 986 E Ranch Rd offer parking?
No, 986 E Ranch Rd does not offer parking.
Does 986 E Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 986 E Ranch Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 E Ranch Rd have a pool?
No, 986 E Ranch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 986 E Ranch Rd have accessible units?
No, 986 E Ranch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 986 E Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 986 E Ranch Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College