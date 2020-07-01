Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

986 E RANCH RD - 3BR 2.5BA Warner/Lindsay --- READY FOR MOVE IN! CENTRALIZED GILBERT LOCATION CLOSE TO DOWN TOWN GILBERT - RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS! ALL APPLIANCES! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wpAspYjJ18C



Well Maintained 4bdrm/3bath home. Located Near Lindsay and Warner! Huge master bedroom, master bath has dbl sinks, great walk-in closet. 2' wood blinds throughout. 9' ceilings - Centralized neighborhood, lots of parks nearby in the community.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



