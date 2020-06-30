953 N LAYMAN Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Move in ready N/S exposure golf course lot in El Dorado Lakes Golf Course community featuring 5 bedrooms (2 downstairs with walk-in closet), 3 full baths, separate large living room & formal dining rooms, huge family room looking out to sparkling heated pool and spa. Tile and carpet flooring, vaulted ceilings, bright open eat-in kitchen completed with cooktop island, built-in wall oven and microwave, large laundry room with sink and cabinets, master retreat with sliding doors open to balcony overlooking the golf course with view close to the tenth hole and lake, big walk-in shower, garden tub, dual sinks and generous walk-in closet in the master bath, covered patio and view fencing to enjoy the green golf course, 3-car garage with garage service door. Close to amenities and highway 60.