/
Gilbert, AZ
/
953 N LAYMAN Street
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

953 N LAYMAN Street

953 North Layman Street · No Longer Available
Location

953 North Layman Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
El Dorado Lakes Golf Community

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Move in ready N/S exposure golf course lot in El Dorado Lakes Golf Course community featuring 5 bedrooms (2 downstairs with walk-in closet), 3 full baths, separate large living room & formal dining rooms, huge family room looking out to sparkling heated pool and spa. Tile and carpet flooring, vaulted ceilings, bright open eat-in kitchen completed with cooktop island, built-in wall oven and microwave, large laundry room with sink and cabinets, master retreat with sliding doors open to balcony overlooking the golf course with view close to the tenth hole and lake, big walk-in shower, garden tub, dual sinks and generous walk-in closet in the master bath, covered patio and view fencing to enjoy the green golf course, 3-car garage with garage service door. Close to amenities and highway 60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 N LAYMAN Street have any available units?
953 N LAYMAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 N LAYMAN Street have?
Some of 953 N LAYMAN Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 N LAYMAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
953 N LAYMAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 N LAYMAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 953 N LAYMAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 953 N LAYMAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 953 N LAYMAN Street offers parking.
Does 953 N LAYMAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 N LAYMAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 N LAYMAN Street have a pool?
Yes, 953 N LAYMAN Street has a pool.
Does 953 N LAYMAN Street have accessible units?
No, 953 N LAYMAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 953 N LAYMAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 N LAYMAN Street has units with dishwashers.

