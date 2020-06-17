947 E DUMBARTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Highly upgraded single level in the ever popular Layton Lakes. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. Designer cabinets, luxurious bathrooms, gorgeous modern ''wood-look'' tile flooring, gourmet kitchen, Open concept kitchen/living room, 2 inch wood shutters, surround sound, water softener, & reverse osmosis, two toned paint, storage racks in garage, beautifully landscaped front and back yard with water fountains, & pergola. Mountain views, great schools, easy access to restaurants, shopping, freeways! Layton lakes features parks, lakes, splash pad, playgrounds, sports courts. This home has private guest quarter ''CASITA'' which is already leased. This lease agreement will be for the main 3 bedroom home. Landlord will remove door between casita and main home upon request.