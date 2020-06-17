All apartments in Gilbert
947 E DUMBARTON Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:20 AM

947 E DUMBARTON Avenue

947 East Dumbarton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

947 East Dumbarton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Layton Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Highly upgraded single level in the ever popular Layton Lakes. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. Designer cabinets, luxurious bathrooms, gorgeous modern ''wood-look'' tile flooring, gourmet kitchen, Open concept kitchen/living room, 2 inch wood shutters, surround sound, water softener, & reverse osmosis, two toned paint, storage racks in garage, beautifully landscaped front and back yard with water fountains, & pergola. Mountain views, great schools, easy access to restaurants, shopping, freeways! Layton lakes features parks, lakes, splash pad, playgrounds, sports courts. This home has private guest quarter ''CASITA'' which is already leased. This lease agreement will be for the main 3 bedroom home. Landlord will remove door between casita and main home upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

