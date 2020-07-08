946 E Cullumber St

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath Freestone Park - Avail 8/1 - Property Id: 22888
Highly Desirable Neighborhood in Gilbert!
Within walking distance to Freestone Park and Downtown Gilbert. Pine tree lined streets that cast shade and cool homes during summer. Includes access to a beautiful community pool, within a mile to Saturday Farmer's Market on Gilbert Rd, Dana Park Shopping and Top Rated Restaurants.
FEATURES:
Vaulted Ceilings
Master Bedroom with Ensuite Bathroom
BRAND NEW Tile Flooring to be Installed
Dining area
2 Car Garage
Washer & Dryer Included
Spacious Bright Kitchen with Breakfast nook
Pantry
Range /Oven
Dishwasher
Patio, Mature Fruit Trees, Shaded backyard and Grass Area
Sun Room / Patio Enclosure off Master Bedroom
Central A/C - Heat
Ceiling fans
High-speed internet ready
Backyard storage shed and landscape Included!
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Swimming Pool with Ramada
Front yard landscape provided
Freestone Park
*Rent to Income Ratio Can Not Exceed 28%
$200 Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22888
Property Id 22888
(RLNE5896224)