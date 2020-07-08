All apartments in Gilbert
946 E Cullumber St

946 East Cullumber Street · No Longer Available
Location

946 East Cullumber Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath Freestone Park - Avail 8/1 - Property Id: 22888

Highly Desirable Neighborhood in Gilbert!
Within walking distance to Freestone Park and Downtown Gilbert. Pine tree lined streets that cast shade and cool homes during summer. Includes access to a beautiful community pool, within a mile to Saturday Farmer's Market on Gilbert Rd, Dana Park Shopping and Top Rated Restaurants.

FEATURES:
Vaulted Ceilings
Master Bedroom with Ensuite Bathroom
BRAND NEW Tile Flooring to be Installed
Dining area
2 Car Garage
Washer & Dryer Included
Spacious Bright Kitchen with Breakfast nook
Pantry
Range /Oven
Dishwasher
Patio, Mature Fruit Trees, Shaded backyard and Grass Area
Sun Room / Patio Enclosure off Master Bedroom
Central A/C - Heat
Ceiling fans
High-speed internet ready
Backyard storage shed and landscape Included!

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Swimming Pool with Ramada
Front yard landscape provided
Freestone Park

*Rent to Income Ratio Can Not Exceed 28%
$200 Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22888
Property Id 22888

(RLNE5896224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 E Cullumber St have any available units?
946 E Cullumber St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 E Cullumber St have?
Some of 946 E Cullumber St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 E Cullumber St currently offering any rent specials?
946 E Cullumber St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 E Cullumber St pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 E Cullumber St is pet friendly.
Does 946 E Cullumber St offer parking?
Yes, 946 E Cullumber St offers parking.
Does 946 E Cullumber St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 946 E Cullumber St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 E Cullumber St have a pool?
Yes, 946 E Cullumber St has a pool.
Does 946 E Cullumber St have accessible units?
No, 946 E Cullumber St does not have accessible units.
Does 946 E Cullumber St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 E Cullumber St has units with dishwashers.
