946 E Cullumber St

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath Freestone Park - Avail 8/1



Highly Desirable Neighborhood in Gilbert!

Within walking distance to Freestone Park and Downtown Gilbert. Pine tree lined streets that cast shade and cool homes during summer. Includes access to a beautiful community pool, within a mile to Saturday Farmer's Market on Gilbert Rd, Dana Park Shopping and Top Rated Restaurants.



FEATURES:

Vaulted Ceilings

Master Bedroom with Ensuite Bathroom

BRAND NEW Tile Flooring to be Installed

Dining area

2 Car Garage

Washer & Dryer Included

Spacious Bright Kitchen with Breakfast nook

Pantry

Range /Oven

Dishwasher

Patio, Mature Fruit Trees, Shaded backyard and Grass Area

Sun Room / Patio Enclosure off Master Bedroom

Central A/C - Heat

Ceiling fans

High-speed internet ready

Backyard storage shed and landscape Included!



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Swimming Pool with Ramada

Front yard landscape provided

Freestone Park



*Rent to Income Ratio Can Not Exceed 28%

$200 Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22888

Property Id 22888



