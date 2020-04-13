All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM

940 S Silverado St

940 South Silverado Street · No Longer Available
Location

940 South Silverado Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful curb appeal - 3 bedroom 2 Bath home. Enter into a bright Great room, floor plan that gives the flexibility of either formal or relaxed living! 10' ceilings, The kitchen features Granite countertops, black Stainless Steel appliances, and large dining area. Two tone paint throughout, tile flooring thru-out main living area. Large Master Suite with separate Tub & Shower, double sinks and Walk in Closet. The backyard is low maintenance with artificial Grass and rock. BEST FEATURE: OWNED SOLAR - LOW ELECTRIC BILLS. The average electric bill over the last 3 years has been $53.00. No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 S Silverado St have any available units?
940 S Silverado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 S Silverado St have?
Some of 940 S Silverado St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 S Silverado St currently offering any rent specials?
940 S Silverado St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 S Silverado St pet-friendly?
No, 940 S Silverado St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 940 S Silverado St offer parking?
Yes, 940 S Silverado St does offer parking.
Does 940 S Silverado St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 S Silverado St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 S Silverado St have a pool?
No, 940 S Silverado St does not have a pool.
Does 940 S Silverado St have accessible units?
No, 940 S Silverado St does not have accessible units.
Does 940 S Silverado St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 S Silverado St has units with dishwashers.
