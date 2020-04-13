940 S Silverado St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful curb appeal - 3 bedroom 2 Bath home. Enter into a bright Great room, floor plan that gives the flexibility of either formal or relaxed living! 10' ceilings, The kitchen features Granite countertops, black Stainless Steel appliances, and large dining area. Two tone paint throughout, tile flooring thru-out main living area. Large Master Suite with separate Tub & Shower, double sinks and Walk in Closet. The backyard is low maintenance with artificial Grass and rock. BEST FEATURE: OWNED SOLAR - LOW ELECTRIC BILLS. The average electric bill over the last 3 years has been $53.00. No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.