Amenities

934 S Porter St 21248551 (001) Available 07/13/20 4 Bedroom + Den Gilbert - Fabulous Single level and has 4 bedrooms plus an office with double doors off the family room. Office also features a great skylight. The oversize 3 car garage is a big plus and the home's location is right next to a very private community park. Earthtone tile & carpet, kitchen island, smooth top stove and built-in micro. Yard has nice trees but needs some TLC. Huge master walk-in closet, separate shower & garden tub with glass block above, upgraded cabinets, surround sound speakers in the ceiling of family room, formal living and backyard patio. Lots of recessed can lighting in kitchen and family room, entertainment wall & more. Unbelievable value-close-in Gilbert location! Application fee $47 per person 18 or older, apply online at www.rentphoenix.biz.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5222650)