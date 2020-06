Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath Gilbert home with a PRIVATE POOL and so many custom upgrades it is impossible to list them all. Wood and Tile floors throughout, wood blinds, mosaic tile walls, custom paint, and garage cabinets just to name a few. This home is a must see to appreciate. Pool maintenance is included.

Beautiful community in the heart of Gilbert. Conveniently located minutes away from shopping and entertainment. Walking paths and parks throughout.