902 N SAILORS Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic opportunity in desirable Gilbert area - 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, plus two additional bedrooms!! Kitchen opens to super large great room with real WOOD FLOORS and vaulted ceilings. Large BUTCHER BLOCK BREAKFAST BAR, newer STAINLESS appliances, including refrigerator and wine frig! Updated light fixtures, fans in most rooms. Updated bathrooms. Very large laundry room, cabinets in garage plus very nice storage shed. Inviting backyard with covered patio, pavers, and built-in planters just waiting for your green thumb! Park/greenbelt area is right down the street. One of the most popular areas of Gilbert, close Old Town Gilbert and great shopping and restaurants, near Freestone Park.