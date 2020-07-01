All apartments in Gilbert
902 N SAILORS Way

902 North Sailors Way · (480) 205-8399
Location

902 North Sailors Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Park Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2002 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity in desirable Gilbert area - 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, plus two additional bedrooms!! Kitchen opens to super large great room with real WOOD FLOORS and vaulted ceilings. Large BUTCHER BLOCK BREAKFAST BAR, newer STAINLESS appliances, including refrigerator and wine frig! Updated light fixtures, fans in most rooms. Updated bathrooms. Very large laundry room, cabinets in garage plus very nice storage shed. Inviting backyard with covered patio, pavers, and built-in planters just waiting for your green thumb! Park/greenbelt area is right down the street. One of the most popular areas of Gilbert, close Old Town Gilbert and great shopping and restaurants, near Freestone Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 N SAILORS Way have any available units?
902 N SAILORS Way has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 N SAILORS Way have?
Some of 902 N SAILORS Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 N SAILORS Way currently offering any rent specials?
902 N SAILORS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 N SAILORS Way pet-friendly?
No, 902 N SAILORS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 902 N SAILORS Way offer parking?
Yes, 902 N SAILORS Way offers parking.
Does 902 N SAILORS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 N SAILORS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 N SAILORS Way have a pool?
No, 902 N SAILORS Way does not have a pool.
Does 902 N SAILORS Way have accessible units?
No, 902 N SAILORS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 902 N SAILORS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 N SAILORS Way has units with dishwashers.
