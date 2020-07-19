All apartments in Gilbert
888 South Utilis Drive

Location

888 South Utilis Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Property Amenities
AMAZING 4 Bed + loft / 2.5 bath / 3 car garage in Cooley Station, a highly sought after subdivision in Gilbert with community pools and playgrounds!

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com or view all of my available properties at www.OnQPM.com

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable).
- $45 application fee per adult (18+).
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply.
- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum.
- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee.
- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly).

*Apply online at www.OnQPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
