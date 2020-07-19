888 South Utilis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AMAZING 4 Bed + loft / 2.5 bath / 3 car garage in Cooley Station, a highly sought after subdivision in Gilbert with community pools and playgrounds!



Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com or view all of my available properties at www.OnQPM.com



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable).

- $45 application fee per adult (18+).

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply.

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum.

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee.

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly).



*Apply online at www.OnQPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.